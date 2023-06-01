Dear GhanaWeb: I feel very lonely, I am tempted to date to fill the void while in university

LifeStyle of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I'm a level 200 student attending the University of Ghana. But till now, I've never conversed with anyone, neither guys nor girls. So, I don't really have any friends. But I frequently feel very lonely especially on weekends when I'm at home, because I commute daily from home to UG and don't have anyone to chat with.



Is this bad? I decided early when UG accepted my application that I wasn't going to date at all in university, until I have graduated and gotten a well-paying job and my own place. But I feel like the loneliness I feel is the sign I'm making a big mistake I'll regret.



I am a quick learner, so I don't jeopardize my academics here at UG, so I can't help but wonder if I am unnecessarily piling this lonely burden when I can get acquainted with a few ladies and perhaps find out if I can shoulder a relationship.



What should I do? Ignore the loneliness because it is just a natural phenomenon because of my youth? Or stop avoiding putting myself out there and forge friendships with a few ladies?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb :mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.