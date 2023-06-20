Dear GhanaWeb: I fantasize about my ex-partner

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Although I deeply love my husband, I find myself grappling with feelings of guilt as I occasionally fantasize about my ex.



I long for the special ways my ex used to make me feel cherished and desired, not just on a sexual level, but through small gestures as well.



While my current life is comfortable and secure, I yearn for the passion that seems to be lacking.



It's important to note that I genuinely care for my husband, and I know he cares for me too. I would never want to jeopardize our relationship, but this inner loneliness and sense of feeling unloved persist.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:



















ADA/BB