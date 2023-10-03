You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 03Article 1855703

Dear GhanaWeb: I easily get fed up with the men I date

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am the type that easily gets fed up with people I get too familiar with and that in some way has affected my past relationships.

I want to be loved; I yearn for that kind of feeling but anytime I start a relationship with a guy who I think makes me feel butterflies in my stomach, the relationship goes nowhere.

I know I am responsible for my unsuccessful relationships because I caused the breakups. This often happens when I get tired of being with the man.

So, this is what happens. I meet a man, and we start a beautiful relationship but when familiarity sets in, that’s the end of the relationship. I begin to distance myself; he calls and I choose to pick up at my own pace.

I have lost three good men as a result of this attitude. I just realized that was the case when I decided to take some time off men and get an understanding of everything.

I have met another good man. I like him as usual but I fear the relationship will end on a sad note just like the previous ones if I accept his proposal.

What do you think is wrong with me and how do I overcome this situation?

