Dear GhanaWeb: I don't know how to address my husband's body odour issue

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am facing a delicate situation with my husband concerning his body odour, particularly when he sweats. The issue has become increasingly uncomfortable, especially during our intimate moments.



Initially, I tried to subtly address the problem by purchasing soft sponges typically used by white people and babies. I thought this could help alleviate the odour issue.



While my husband seemed pleased with the new sponge, I did not explicitly share the real reason behind my purchase, hoping it would bring about a positive change.



Unfortunately, the situation has remained unchanged, and I find myself growing weary of his strong scent when he sweats.



Broaching this topic with my husband has proven challenging, as I want to handle it delicately and with respect.



Please help me find a solution without making him feel bad.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB



