Dear GhanaWeb: I cheated on my boyfriend who undervalues me

LifeStyle of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During the pandemic, I had the opportunity to connect with a startup founder online, and we developed a strong bond.



As time went on, he reached out to me for assistance in applying to a business school, as his grades had suffered due to his commitment to his startup.



In an attempt to support him, I wrote an essay detailing his triumph over his mother's health scare, hoping it would strengthen his application. Unfortunately, despite my efforts, he was still rejected from the school.



However, the topic of his mother's health became a sensitive issue, and he expressed feelings of guilt towards me for resurfacing painful memories.



In an attempt to reconcile, I visited his house one day, intending to apologize. However, as we spent time together, our interactions took an unexpected turn.



Adding complexity to the situation, I am currently in a relationship with a boyfriend who seems to undervalue me, while the startup founder is involved with a girlfriend who doesn't reciprocate his feelings.



I find myself contemplating the possibility of starting a life with the startup founder.



At this crossroads, I seek guidance in making a decision that will ultimately shape my future.



