Dear GhanaWeb: I can't marry my boyfriend until I sleep with his father

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb:



Truly, not all that glitters is gold.



Growing up, I decided which men I would date: either date rich men or remain single.



I wanted someone to take care of me, not the other way around.



I met a guy three months after my second relationship ended. When we started dating, I perceived our relationship as a love rebound. However, I grew fonder of him the more we spent time together.



We got serious with each other a year later, and the guy is everything. He showers me with presents and goes with me on his business trips. I have lived a luxurious life for a year and some months, and I do not want it to end.



He proposed to me a few months ago with a car. That day, I went down on my knees and began to praise God for making my wish come true.



He took me to see his parents to introduce his fiancé to them. They were happy to see me, and after interacting for a while, his mother requested a private chat.



It was a lengthy conversation, but the last words she uttered froze me.



She said something weird about a tradition that the lady must go through before the wedding preparations begin.



She said that before I got married to my fiancé, I had to sleep with his father. According to her, she did it with her husband's father, and her daughters-in-law also did the same with her husband.



She ended her statement by saying, "So much wealth awaits you, and no one will ever know about this."



I'm tossing between walking away and staying to enjoy a good life for the rest of my life.



What's your advice for me?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb at mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.