Dear GhanaWeb: I am in love with an older woman even though I have a girlfriend

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have a lady friend who is older than me, and I respect her a lot. One way or another, she knows whom I am dating, but I'm beginning to fall passionately in love with her.



I can't stop thinking about her, and she has often said that she likes me and is open to dating me. I'm 25, and she's like 34. The age gap doesn't bother me, and she feels the same way.



What do I do?



