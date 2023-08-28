Dear GhanaWeb: I am in love with a lady whose tribe my parents hate

LifeStyle of Monday, 28 August 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a 40-year-old man who is now ready to settle and have a family and fortunately for me, I have met my missing rib who I have been dating for two years now.



She took me to see her parents which I felt welcomed but I haven’t been able to take her to see my parents because she is an Ewe.



It was so unfortunate that my parents had issues with some Ewes sometime ago and as a result of that, they warned me and my siblings not to associate ourselves with such ethnic groups which includes marriage.



They made it clear to us that anyone who would go contrary to the set rules would be disowned.



The love of my life has been pressuring me to take her to see my parents and I don’t know how to do that. When we started the relationship, I thought I would be able to figure out this situation but guess I am still figuring it out.



I love my parents so much that I don’t want to have issues with them. Also, I am deeply in love with my girlfriend whom I am not ready to lose.



What do I do in this situation?



