Dear GhanaWeb: I am bored being with my girlfriend

I have been in a relationship with my girlfriend, Sarah, for over a year now. Everything was going well at the beginning of our relationship, but lately, I have been feeling unfulfilled and unsatisfied.



Sarah and I have been stuck in a routine, and our relationship lacks passion and excitement.



I love Sarah, but I'm not sure if I'm in love with her anymore. I've been considering breaking up with her, but I don't want to hurt her.



I'm also worried about being alone, and I'm not sure if I'll be able to find someone else who I'm as compatible with as Sarah.



What do I do?



