Dear GhanaWeb: I am attracted to married men

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I am a 24-year-old woman who has never been in a serious relationship. The main reason is that I am always attracted to men who are already in relationships.
Single men don't attract me. I have tried to analyse my behaviour and found that perhaps the thrill of making an unavailable man fall for me excites me.
This causes a lot of problems, as I often find myself attracted to my friends' boyfriends.
I don't know what I should do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
