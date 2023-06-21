You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 21Article 1789994

Dear GhanaWeb: I am an attractive bachelor who gets declined by women

Dear GhanaWeb,

I consider myself an attractive person, but it is something I don’t like to brag about. However, I've noticed that whenever I approach women and ask them out on a date, they often decline, assuming that I am a player.

I want to clarify that I have never intentionally hurt or pushed women away. I genuinely try to understand them, but all I hear is their suspicion that I might already have a girlfriend and just want them as a backup.

Unfortunately, this perception has made it difficult for me to enter into new relationships, and it has been a while since I've dated someone.

I'm seeking advice and guidance on how to address this issue and navigate through the dating scene.

