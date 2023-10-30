Dear GhanaWeb: I always fall for men in serious relationships

LifeStyle of Monday, 30 October 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I know your viewers will think I deliberately go out with these guys but that’s not so.



I have had men who sincerely love me more than I love myself but it’s hard for me to make the love a mutual one.



The guy with whom I lost my virginity (my first love) was in a serious relationship with someone before we met



On the day we met each other for the first time, we both felt the connection so, decided to give it a try.



Everything was perfect until after being together for three years, he told me about his girlfriend. Hmm, He also said they will be getting married soon and he was sorry for everything.



I asked why he accepted to be with me when he knew he had someone. He replied by saying that he loved me and couldn’t let me go which is why he continued to stay. I just gave up and let him go.



I’ve found myself in the same situation with the other two guys I dated but I don’t know why I keep falling for this category of men.



I was disturbed by how my love life was going and thus decided to try harder to love the guys I didn’t feel any connection with and because I set my mind towards that goal, I felt it would be easy but it wasn’t.



Fortunately, I met a man who as usual liked me and would do anything to win my love. I also tried my best but couldn’t reciprocate the love.



I do not understand why I am attracted to men who are already in a relationship when other men are willing to die for my love.



What could be the problem?



