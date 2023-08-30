Dear GhanaWeb: How do I win back my ex-boyfriend who I dumped for another guy?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I was in a healthy relationship with a man who loved me more than I loved myself. He made sure I never lacked anything and was working harder to ensure that the relationship did not end since we both believed that we were meant for each other and were both going into the future together.



He worked at the bank while I was still a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and I am grateful to him for paying my tuition fee for the 4 years I spent at the school.



While at GIJ, I met a guy at the school’s premises one day and that was the beginning of a new chapter in my life. This new guy and I became good friends and before I realised it, I had fallen for this guy and we were in a romantic relationship for almost two years.



Yes, I was cheating on my future husband but I was in love with both men thus, decided not to think about it too much and just go with the flow.



I was not feeling well so decided to visit the hospital. After the lab test and going through the necessary hospital proceedings, I was informed that I was three months pregnant.



Unfortunately for me, my future husband was at the hospital with me and was also there when the message was relayed to me.



At that point, we both knew the pregnancy was not his because it’s been like a year since he (my future boyfriend had sex with me).



He was disappointed and asked for a break-up and I respected his decision. I informed the other guy about the pregnancy and he also denied it.



So, I had to go through the shame I brought to myself alone but I wasn’t alone.



Would you believe that my ex-boyfriend (future husband) always called to check up on me, sometimes sent me money for upkeep and this was till I gave birth and he still called to check up on me and the baby.



Due to all these special treatments, I have a strong feeling we can both rekindle our love.



I have decided to give the baby to the other guy’s mother to make things easier.



What other ways do you suggest, please?



