Dear GhanaWeb: Barely two months after losing my child, my mother-in-law has turned against me

Dear GhanaWeb,



My mother-in-law has been pestering me to conceive a baby barely after losing my first child to an ectopic pregnancy.



She knows this but has pushed me to have another child so soon when I am pushing myself to recover from the pain. She has also turned my husband against me and gossiped about me with the other family members.



I feel very alone. I sometimes feel like I am in this battle with no end and no one to support me in the family.



Please help me.



