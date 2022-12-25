Dear Ghana Web: My stepbrother wants to marry me

LifeStyle of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Is it acceptable if I started dating my stepbrother because my mother and stepdad are no longer together?



We cannot ignore the way our parents divorce will affect our lives if we get married.



We are worried about our families finding out that we are in love, even though we haven't done anything drastic like have sex, we will be doomed. We want to know if we can be married.



Please let us know what you think.



