Music of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

DayTyme drops new track ‘ComeBack’

play videoDayTyme is out with a banger

Ghanaian HipPop, Hiplife artiste, Richard Boateng known in showbiz circles as “DayTyme” has dropped a banger titled “ComeBack”.



The track has a Hiplife driven beat and comes with energetic and insightful lyrics.



In the song, DayTyme primarily expresses how he has gravely missed his lover. He desperately asks for the return of his lover as he yearns for her company.



The official video, directed by Daakyehene and produced by Thrill Beats gives audiovisual presentations of a broken heart reflecting on his intimate memories with his ex lover..



DayTyme is credited with 3 jamming bangers, Comeback, Dream and Blaq Boi.



The Moon Republic Entertainment star said his vision is to help bring Ghanaian music to the world as people in Europe, US and others countries embrace Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Davido, others.



DayTyme’s dream is to take Ghana to the international market level for music gurus like Jay Z, Drake, Chris Brown, Cardi B, others to request for a collaboration with him and also own one the best recording labels in the world.



He disclosed that his forthcoming project features top musicians and other surprising three singles lined up will be dropped soon.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.