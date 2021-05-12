Davis Pona shines with latest single ‘Baby’

Music of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: JKmoney320, Contributor

He goes by the name Davis Pona, a young yet talented musician ready to put Ghanaian music on the map.



Born Davis Pona Gyamfiy, Davis might be very young in age but same can't be said of his talent as his roots in music are very deep in the soil making him one of the best upcoming acts. Of course, his voice and delivery on his latest single.



'Baby' will usher him as one of the new lords in the Ghanaian music scene.



'Baby', a song to soon take over the entire industry happens to be the second single of the talented Afro-fusion act.



After the poor performance of his first single, "Wo Be Kume", the young

champ was waiting for a day like this where he surrounds himself with the right team to help push his talent, a laudable idea which is working to pan!



The artiste in 'Baby' talked about the inseparable bond that exists between two lovers, clinging to each other refusing to let go no matter their circumstance.



The song which is currently available on all music portals comes with

a scenic video which is currently garnering the attention on tv for it's concept and story.



'Baby' was produced by Geo Beats and can be streamed on all digital platforms.



Watch the official video of 'Baby':



