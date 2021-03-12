Entertainment of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Davido will be shot dead at an event - Ghanaian prophet predicts

play videoNigerian singer, Davido

Ghanaian Prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has predicted that only effective prayers can avert the spirit of death hovering around, popular Nigerian musician Davido



In a video that has gone viral on Friday, March 12, 2021, Prophet Osei Kofi disclosed that there is a deadly plot against the Nigerian musician in the spiritual realm.



"I saw in the video that Davido will be shot at a gathering at an event that took place at night. he was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. let's pray to avert the spirit of death. Every attack on him must be destroyed. that young man is the target of the enemy. we pray for vigilance for him. we pray that the lord will give him soberness and vigilance," he emphasized.



"Let's pray for Nigeria also. I saw Nigeria in flames. I saw chaos and confusion there," he added





It can be recalled that this same prophet in February this year alleged that the cause of Funny Face’s unending woes is as a result of a bad spell that has been cast on him by one of his colleagues whom he once fought with.





“Remember I once told you guys to pray for Funny Face and that someone has taken him to the shrine to embarrass him? And that he will run mad and roam the streets? Those things have started to manifest. A celebrity, a very popular person is responsible for all the tribulations Funny Face is going through. He took Funny to a shrine. Even though that person has reconciled with Funny Face, the spell has still not been reversed,” he was captured saying.





Watch the video below







