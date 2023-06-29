Davido unfollows 'French lady' who called him out for impregnating her

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted after a French lady called him out and accused him of getting her pregnant.



Davido has been in the news recently after being accused of impregnating two different women, one based in the United States and the other in Paris.



US-based socialite and entrepreneur, Anita Brown, was the first to make the accusation.



Hours later, a French real estate agent named Ivanna Bay also claimed that she was pregnant with Davido’s child.



Shortly after Ivanna made the claim on her Instagram page, Davido quickly unfollowed her.



A peep at his Instagram page shows that he is no longer a part of Ivanna's followers' list.



This development has stirred reactions among netizens online.



Check out the post below:



