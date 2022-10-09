Davido to marry Chioma in 2023

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hinted at plans to marry his girlfriend cum baby mama, Chioma Rowlands, in 2023.



In a video making rounds on the internet, a UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, hosted the couple in his apartment in London where the ‘Jowo’ hitmaker was making such revelations.



Tobi Adegboya was heard referring to Chioma as ‘Our wife, Our real wife’ and Davido interrupted while disclosing his intentions to marry Chioma in 2023, ‘Hundred percent, going down, 2023.’



On the other hand, Chioma was seen blushing while running into the arms of his lover.



Davido and Chioma’s rollercoaster relationship



It can be recalled that sometime in 2019, the 30 BG boss held an introduction with Chioma’s family.



Shortly after that particular event, fans anticipated an imminent wedding ceremony, which never took place.



Rather their relationship took a turbulent turn, and the two were rumoured to have broken up after they welcomed a baby boy, Ifeanyi.



Although they never confirmed their break up, Davido, at that time, seemed to have moved on as he was severally captured with different women.



There were reports that Davido welcomed another baby with a London-based makeup artiste, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco.



Earlier in 2021, Davido opened up about how he was under pressure to marry the mother of his son and how that affected his sanity.



