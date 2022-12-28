Davido ‘takes action’, unfollows Eniola Badmus on Instagram

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: naijanews.com

Barely two months after his son’s death set social media into a frenzy, Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has taken action against his long-time close friend, Eniola Badmus.



Eniola was dragged online in the wake of Ifeanyi’s death for announcing his demise before confirmation from the parents.



Other netizens also criticized her for using the toddler’s death for monetary gains after posting a series of videos about Ifeanyi’s death on her Youtube Channel.



After so much criticism, Eniola bowed to pressure and deleted the content on her YouTube channel, Instagram and Facebook.



However, Davido who recently made a return to the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram, a week ago has unfollowed the actress.



Although, it is uncertain if his action was due to Eniola Badmus‘s behaviour during Ifeanyi’s death, notwithstanding, the actress is still following the singer.



