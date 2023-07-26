You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 26Article 1812371

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

'Davido still pestering me despite how I’ve humiliated him – Anita Brown

Anita Brown and Davido Anita Brown and Davido

Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant side chick of Afrobeats singer Davido, has disclosed that despite everything she has said about the singer and his family, he is 'crawling' in her DMs.

As a result, she has asked women to learn from her, skills on how to hold a man down.

In a series of claims on Instagram Live, Anita insists that she is more beautiful and wealthier than those condemning her, as well as Davido's other baby mamas.

She continued by criticizing the singer's wife, Chioma, saying that she had to eliminate a child in order to get a guy (Davido) to pay her dowry.

See reactions to her assertions here:

mos_shk3d: "I never see wetin fine for this girl body… make God forgive me"

precious_mattews: "She’s shameless, yes but even though she’s probably lying at this point, Davido should still be ashamed for putting himself and especially his wife in this situation. On a normal day, she should be sued for insinuating that the baby was killed just to get a dowry. That’s so unfair to the mother and David brought this to his family. This, ladies and gentlemen is why you should be responsible. Doing every and anything because you can is not a flex, it’s irresponsible."

pretty_angeluv: "Love failed her cos she thought that very year wen Chioma and Davido had issue for over a year, she thought it might Favour her but unfortunately Davido failed her and went back to reconcile with chioma and not only that got married to her. My Anger with this lady u claimed to be dating Davido for years but u kept seeing him fronting chioma and traveling with her, yet u refused to stop until it get to this stage of disappointment and humiliation. Women learn to leave wen u see things ain’t working out. But once money is involved toor e Dey hard some girls!!! Oya carry ur cross and Davido u really buy market"

thattallguy_09: "She go explain tire"

unusual_jessie_: "This girl’s forehead Dey scare me fr"

callherlois: "Diary of a mad black woman"

slurpsicles: "You Nigerians should keep insulting her na .. as you dey fire she dey fire . She’s not backing down as long as people still go to her page to fight her"

Watch the video below:

