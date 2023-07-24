Davido’s pregnant side chic, Anita Brown set to release diss track

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Anita Brown, Davido’s supposed pregnant side chic, is ready to release a diss track to address his issues with the musician.



One can recall how the American model confronted the singer a few weeks ago, exposing their passionate romance and how it ended in pregnancy.



However, Anita Brown has stormed the studio to release a diss track amidst Davido’s silence.



Anita posted a video of herself singing along to the diss track dubbed ‘Womanizer’ on her Instagram account.



The song’s lyrics include the line, “Everyone knew you’re married but I didn’t know. Tell me why you lied to me and why you are putting up with me. “Womanizer… Womanizer!



The song has since elicited conflicting comments from Davido’s fans, who chastised her for not really knowing when to stop.



Others are also excited about the song and can't wait for it's release.





