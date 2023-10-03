Davido’s alleged side chick, Anita Brown finally apologizes to Chioma

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant American side chick of Nigerian singer Davido, has finally apologized to his wife Chioma.



In an Instagram post, Brown said that she is sorry for speaking negatively about Chioma or her late son Ifeanyi. She also said that she is disquieted about all the events happening in her life now and would only prefer to be known for love and light.



Brown’s apology comes after she made a series of social media posts claiming that Davido had gotten her pregnant and was not taking responsibility for the child. She also shared screenshots of text messages she claimed were between her and Davido.



Davido denied Brown’s claims, saying that he has never met her. However, Brown has insisted that she is telling the truth.



Brown’s apology has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some people have praised her for taking responsibility for her actions, while others have accused her of being insincere.



