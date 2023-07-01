You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 01Article 1795763

Source: mynigeria.com

Davido's aggrieved pregnant side-chick to provide American work visa for all his baby mamas

Nigerian singer, Davido Nigerian singer, Davido

American businesswoman, Anita Brown, who has accused Davido of impregnating her, has promised to furnish all his baby mamas with American work visas.

According to her, she is taking this action to make sure all the other baby mamas, who are "unpaid and struggling," receive the support they need.

She tweeted: “Better keep making hits, cause we need it! Hypocrite. I’ll get every baby mother a work visa, until they can get wtf they deserve! My taxes say a half a million a year, SMD. I’m a different breed! Trust me. IdgAf about no damn fans talking shit I’m built for this I been through REAL STUFF in life Not no social media minions Y’all think I’m that weak! Lmao! No BOO!

“Right game, WRONG ONE! This is America hoe! Men think they can sex every female tell them all the same sob story and karma don’t spin the block! I’m every man’s KARMA & IDGAF. It’s about 6 babymothers, UNPAID! And struggling! Speaking out like deadbeat! All cause they can’t really go to no real judge and have favor! SMD! Here I COME!


Anita added that she wouldn't speak to Davido again and would refer him to her attorney.

“So many ppl wanna father my child. That man don’t ever gotta speak to me again! Bitch speak to my lawyers. All them baby mothers that ain’t getting support, not me, here i come HOE!

“I’ll have a lawyer by Tuesday! Period! The minions DONT STOP SHIT Only fans DONT STOP SHIT! Nothing can stop me babes! I’m not your average female! I don’t let NOBODY quiet me And i built me! The same person that a man will like so much because i built me Exactly!

“All that defamation of character I’m letting a lawyer handle Every single thing that tried to destroy my character trust me I’m going to have my lawyer in the midst. Clarks you sending people shit about me.? SENDING VIDEOS, CONTENT GET READY TO SPEAK TO MY LAWYER"

