Davido reportedly snubbed a fan who tried taking a selfie with him

The arrogance of Davido which is known to many entertainment followers was, once again, made manifested when he visited Ghana over the weekend and hanged out with dancehall crooner Stonebwoy.



In a video making rounds on social media, Davido was spotted snubbing a fan who had tried to take a selfie with him.



As the crowd trooped in, to have a glimpse of Davido and to perhaps come into personal touch with him, an overzealous fan decided to stretch his arm and take a vintage selfie with him.



In the spur of the moment, Davido sharply blocked the fan by somewhat angrily dragging his arm.



If you don’t know why Davido has been in the news off-late, well, he has been in Ghana for a while now to complete a musical project with Stonebwoy.



According to close sources, Davido came to shoot a music video with the Putuu hitmaker’ and also used the opportunity to get up close and personal with fans.









