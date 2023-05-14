Davido overtakes Stonebwoy on Apple Music Chart

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: Dessert Bloggers

The fifth dimension album by the Ghanaian Reggae Act is presently one of the most popular releases in West Africa.



Livingstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, a Ghanaian dancehall vocalist, songwriter, and performer, has surpassed Nigerian singer Davido on Gold Coast's Apple music chart.



Since the release of Stonebwoy's highly anticipated fifth studio album titled "5th Dimension," he has been hauling in the cash. The 17-track album, which features heavyweights such as Shaggy, Mereba, Davido, Angelique Kidjo, and Stormzy, demonstrates Stonebwoy's development and artistry as he delivers a compelling collection of songs.



The ninth track on the album, titled 'Into The Future,' has surpassed Davido's hit song 'Unavailable,' which has dominated Ghana's Apple music chart since its March release. This is excellent news for Ghanaians, as Nigerian acts and music have dominated their music chart in recent years.