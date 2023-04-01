Davido opens up on losing his mum and son

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer David Adeleke widely known by his stage name Davido, has spoken about the people who have passed away in his life.



In an interview with radio presenter Tosan Wiltshire on Beat 99.9 FM, the singer revealed that he has dedicated a song off his 'Timeless' album to people who have passed away in his life including his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.



According to Davido, the people who have died in his life are legends.



Recall that the singer's son passed away on October 31, 2022, after Davido lost his best friend and bodyguard.



Davido spoke about the grief he has experienced and mentioned that the song 'Legends Can Never Die (LCND)' which is on the 'Timeless' album was written as a result of his admittance that even if they aren't physically present with him anymore, he still feels their spiritual presence all around him.



He said, “Everybody knows that I lost my mother at 10. Losing my best friend and my bodyguard in one to two years, and then losing a child and all that together.



"I don’t think the song is really being sad. I just feel like since I have lost all of them, I don’t want to really feel like they have left me spiritually. I still have them around me a kind of. They were all legends. So that’s why I say that a legend never dies.”