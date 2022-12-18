Davido makes spirited comeback after month-long hiatus

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician Davido has made a resounding comeback with an Instagram post shared on December 18, 2022.



The singer is expected to perform on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the final game between France and Argentina.



Davido via his post is captured in a hearty mood with his partner Chioma Roland. The two were both spotted wearing their wedding rings.



"ETA 1hr ???????? #WorldcupQatar2022," Davido wrote.



The couple has been on hiatus following the death of their year-old son Ifeanyi on October 31 this year.



This is Davido's first public performance following the tragic incident that took his son's life.



His fans in particular have been elated by the singer’s recent comeback to the music scene and having been sharing their reaction via Twitter.



See some reactions on Twitter below:





So good to have you back!



After all you’ve gone through, this is the perfect comeback. On the World Cup finals stage, watched by billions of people around the world ❤️ — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) December 18, 2022

missed u — Emeka The Stallion ???? (@BlaqBonez) December 18, 2022

Happy you are backkkk — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) December 18, 2022

Let’s do this, David! We will be watching and rooting for you. ????????❤️ — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) December 18, 2022

They are both smiling again ???? Thank you Jesus ???? — Gucci Augustus Aigbe (@GRadioRockstar) December 18, 2022

We love to see you with Chef Chi ????????????

Welcome back King ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/1yZryGj5FT — Reverse Truth ????❤️???? (@Bidalszn2) December 18, 2022

Success with your performance later today, go make Africa proud❤️ — Shola ???? (@itsSh0la) December 18, 2022

Welcome back OBO! You no go minus???? — Alhaji Beardless Smallie????????‍♀️ (@the_smallie) December 18, 2022

