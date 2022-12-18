Davido makes spirited comeback after month-long hiatus

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Musician Davido has made a resounding comeback with an Instagram post shared on December 18, 2022.
The singer is expected to perform on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the final game between France and Argentina.
Davido via his post is captured in a hearty mood with his partner Chioma Roland. The two were both spotted wearing their wedding rings.
"ETA 1hr ???????? #WorldcupQatar2022," Davido wrote.
The couple has been on hiatus following the death of their year-old son Ifeanyi on October 31 this year.
This is Davido's first public performance following the tragic incident that took his son's life.
His fans in particular have been elated by the singer’s recent comeback to the music scene and having been sharing their reaction via Twitter.
See some reactions on Twitter below:
So good to have you back!— Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) December 18, 2022
After all you’ve gone through, this is the perfect comeback. On the World Cup finals stage, watched by billions of people around the world ❤️
missed u— Emeka The Stallion ???? (@BlaqBonez) December 18, 2022
Happy you are backkkk— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) December 18, 2022
Let’s do this, David! We will be watching and rooting for you. ????????❤️— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) December 18, 2022
They are both smiling again ???? Thank you Jesus ????— Gucci Augustus Aigbe (@GRadioRockstar) December 18, 2022
Welcome back Davido. It’s super great to see you bounce back this way.????????????????— David Ben (@_davyben) December 18, 2022
We love to see you with Chef Chi ????????????— Reverse Truth ????❤️???? (@Bidalszn2) December 18, 2022
Welcome back King ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/1yZryGj5FT
Success with your performance later today, go make Africa proud❤️— Shola ???? (@itsSh0la) December 18, 2022
Welcome back OBO! You no go minus????— Alhaji Beardless Smallie????????♀️ (@the_smallie) December 18, 2022