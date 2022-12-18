You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 18Article 1682553

Davido makes spirited comeback after month-long hiatus

Musician Davido has made a resounding comeback with an Instagram post shared on December 18, 2022.

The singer is expected to perform on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the final game between France and Argentina.

Davido via his post is captured in a hearty mood with his partner Chioma Roland. The two were both spotted wearing their wedding rings.

"ETA 1hr ???????? #WorldcupQatar2022," Davido wrote.

The couple has been on hiatus following the death of their year-old son Ifeanyi on October 31 this year.

This is Davido's first public performance following the tragic incident that took his son's life.

His fans in particular have been elated by the singer’s recent comeback to the music scene and having been sharing their reaction via Twitter.

