Davido lands in Ghana for Stonebwoy’s activate party

Nigerian musician Davido and Stonebwoy

Nigerian superstar, Davido has landed in Ghana for the much-anticipated Activate Party scheduled for December 28, 2020.



Davido touched down on Sunday afternoon for the party, scheduled for Monday, December 28.



Stonebwoy was at the Kotoka International Airport with his team to welcome his guest.



Meanwhile, the party will be held at the Sandbox beach club in Accra.



The prices for the show are 8,000 cedis (VIP tables package 1), 5,000 cedis (VIP tables package 2), and then an entrance fee of 300 cedis.





‘Activate’ is coined from the collaboration between Ghana’s Dancehall act Stonebwoy and his Nigerian counterpart weeks ago which the Bhim Nation president touted as the biggest song of the year.



