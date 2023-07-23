Davido is the most valuable Afrobeats star on Instagram, report says

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has the most valuable Instagram account in Nigeria, second in Africa, and 61st in the world, according to the latest Hopper HQ Social Rich Lists.



The recently released ‘2022 Instagram Rich List’ notes that a single post from Davido on the social media platform is worth $131,000, and the singer is worth $16 million. The ‘Timeless’ Afrobeats icon has 27.4 million Instagram followers as of the time of this report.



Davido started his musical career in 2009 and has remained active on the music scene till today. He is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and the founder of the DMW record label. He dropped his debut studio album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ in 2012 and won the Next Rated Award that same year.



He signed a record deal with Sony Music and Sony RCA Records in January 2016 and signed Dremo, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Liya to his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). In October 2016, the singer released a 5-track EP titled ‘Son of Mercy.’



In April 2017, he released another five singles, which included ‘If’ and ‘Fall,’ after he re-negotiated his music contract with Sony due to issues concerning creative control. ‘Fall’ became a global hit song and Nigeria’s longest-charting pop song in Billboard history.



In November 2019, the multiple-award-winning singer released his second studio album A Good Time, which included ‘Blow My Mind,’ featuring the international American superstar Chris Brown.



Davido released his third studio album on November 12, 2020, titled A Better Time, and got listed as one of the Next Time 100 world influential people. He was also named one of the topmost voices in Afrobeats by Time Magazine.



In July 2017, Spotify announced that his music surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform, following similar success by other Afrobeats artists Wizkid, Burna Boy, and CKay.



Following its release on March 31, 2023, Davido’s critically acclaimed studio album, Timeless, has shattered multiple international records beyond the expectation of critics. Despite its partial leak, the 17-track album is sweeping through many charting platforms across the world, and setting new standards for African musicians and Afrobeat singers.