Entertainment of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Davido gifts housekeeper an iPhone 14 Pro Max

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his housekeeper a brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The singer surprised his housekeeper with the high-end gadget in April.

In a video that has gone viral, the ecstatic housekeeper could be seen brandishing the mobile phone while expressing gratitude to the singer for the gift.

According to him, he had informed Davido of his need for a new phone but did not expect something big.

Flaunting the new gadget, he prayed that the 30BG boss would continue to prosper in life.

