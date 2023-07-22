Davido donates US$300,000 to orphanages across Nigeria

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: GNA

Nigerian Afrobeat icon, David Adededji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has announced a staggering 237 million naira donations (equivalent to 300,000 US dollars) to the less privileged in 424 orphanages throughout Nigeria.



The donation was championed by The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) which was led by the chair of the DAF Disbursement Committee, Mrs. Titi Adebayo.



According to the press statement, the 30-year-old afrobeats superstar announced this via his social media account on Thursday stated that, a total of 13, 818 children benefited from the donation.



In November 2021, Davido carried out the commitment he made on his 29th birthday by giving N250,000,000 (a personal donation of N50,000,000 with a gift donation of N200,000,000 from his friends) to 292 orphanages around Nigeria under the slogan “We rise by lifting others”.



The “Unavailable” hitmaker stated that he wanted to make the donation an annual event in honour of his birthday and to help those in need.



In a post on his Instagram, he wrote “I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generousity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday.



“Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”



Davido expressed his profound gratitude to people and organisations from many industries and places, as well as notable, sympathetic, and well-meaning Nigerians, for their kind donations to the humanitarian cause.



The two time BET Award Act “ International Act: Africa“ 2014 and “International Act” 2018 reaffirmed that his organisation is dedicated to uplift and empower needy communities across Nigeria and that it will never waver from that goal.