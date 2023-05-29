Davido celebrates as he makes Buhari's list of National honour recipients

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Music superstar David Adeleke also known as Davido is presently over the moon as he has been named among the selected and worthy recipients of a Nigerian national honour by the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.



The TIMELESS singer is among the 20 people who bagged the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).



The Order of the Niger (OON) is Nigeria's second-highest civilian national honour.



Davido's name appears as the fifth on the list of OON recipients.



It is awarded to individuals who have significantly contributed to various fields, such as academia, business, arts, and culture.



Recipients of this honour have distinguished themselves through excellence, innovation, and national impact.



