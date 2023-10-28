'Davido belongs to a cult, he wanted to introduce me to it' - Abu Salami makes bold claim

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The ongoing drama between Abu Salami and David Adeleke Davido has remained a heated topic on social media as the business mogul has continued to call out the music star over his N500 million+ debt.



In a new video that has gone viral on social media, Abu, who stated that he refused to be bullied, claimed Davido is part of a secret cult and wanted to introduce him to the group, but he refused.



He also claimed Davido has been threatening him with his billionaire dad, Deji Adeleke.



The business, who said Davido had put him in debt, claimed the DMW label boss has been stealing from people and living a fake life to impress people.



Abu added that negotiations to get Davido to pay his debt have been stalled because the singer does not have the money to pay up.



“Davido belongs to a cult and wanted to introduce me to it, I refused.



He’s stealing from people and living a fake life to impress the world.



Negotiations with him has failed because he does not have the money to pay back his debts," Abu said in part.



Below are some of the reactions that trailed the video.



official_dabebe: "Is this even possible? 001 cannot be owing someone na."



just_kanyin: "He is voicing out now,I don’t want to hear justice for kini kan! He is voicing out now o!"



selflovevick: "Is not same davido that just bought chi a house."



posh_orla: "I like David yeah, but I’m not cool with the fact that he collects money for shows/businesses and doesn’t play his part. Let’s call a spade a spade, this is really not a good attitude."



pathezy4l: "500m debt and na online you day? You never wipe law suit? Weldone."



Watch the viral video below:



