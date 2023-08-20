Davido announces when he will retire from music

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has established that he will retire from music before he turns sour.



Davido made this known in a video shared via Instagram by entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut, stating that his greatest fear in life is when his music career starts going down.



The ‘Unavailable’ crooner explained he is really scared of the moment in his career when things start to slow down and people no longer go crazy whenever he gets on stage.



Davido admitted that everybody goes through a phase in their career when people no longer go wild for their music.



However, he never wants to get to that point in his career and he often jokes with friends that he will retire before he goes sour.



In his words: “The only thing I’m really scared of is that moment maybe…when I get on stage, people cry, they go crazy.



“But it’s going to get to a point in my career where it’s going to start slowing down, everybody goes through it, so that’s what I’m really scared of, that point.



“I never want to get there. I always make a joke to my friends, I’m gonna retire before I turn sour.”