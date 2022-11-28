Davido and Chioma make first official public appearance

Entertainment of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After hibernating for almost a month, following the news of their son’s death, Nigerian singer, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma, have been spotted in public for the first time.



The couple graced the official inauguration of Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as governor of Osun State, in the company of close friends and family.



Davido’s billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke; logistics manager, Israel; Ovation founder, Mr Dele Momodu; media personality, Ubi Franklin; among others were also seen in the company of the 30BG boss.



Davido, who seems to have shed some weight, was captured in a three-piece blue-coloured boubou (agbada) with a matching cap.



Chioma on the other hand rocked a purple long dress with long wide sleeves.



In a couple of pictures and videos that have gone viral, the two were seen at the inauguration grounds interacting with some family members and posing for the cameras.



Davido managed a smile in one of the videos and this, according to fans, is an impression that the singer is steadily recovering from his loss.



Watch the posts below:











