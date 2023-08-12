David Oscar 'chases' DKB over 'blatant lies'

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artist, David Oscar Dogbe has reacted to DKB’s claim that he betrayed the latter.



Comedian DKB speaking on Joy Prime’s morning show expressed displeasure at how badly he was treated by his colleague, David Oscar, despite his efforts in developing Oscar’s career.



DKB again added that Oscar did not only betray him but also tried to destroy his career.



He said “People I helped to become who they are by God’s grace connived to bring me down. The most painful one was David Oscar. I behaved like a soldier, stood behind him, fought Charterhouse so aggressively, and made Charterhouse my enemy, of which I didn’t care, only for David Oscar to later turn against me because I made him fight Charterhouse. It was painful.”



But in a swift response to DKB, David Oscar took to his Facebook page to refute what he has said.



According to him, all that DKB said are blatant lies, and at the right time, he will also come out with the truth when given the opportunity.



He wrote “Greetings my people, kindly permit me to share this story here with you. Read it carefully and make your notes, for at the right time (God willing), when I am also given the opportunity by the same website or media outlet (If they wish to, since I’m still alive and can be reached for my comments anytime).



"I will also point out to you the blatant lies that have been published in this story about me.



"For now, though, I am busily working towards my show Reggae Spot Music Festival which comes off in my home city of KOFORIDUA in November. #Medaase ????????, he added.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











VKB/BB