Daughter of late Lt. General Ankrah says her father can't be erased from Ghana's history

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In November 2022 when broadcaster Jackie Ankrah, the daughter of Ghana's former head of state, Lieutenant General Joseph Arthur Ankrah, called for the celebration of her late father, a section of the public spoke against her call.



According to Jackie, although her late father took charge after the overthrew of the first president of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in the 1966 coup d'état, he ought to be celebrated for his contribution to the development of the country from 1966 to 1969.



“We don’t talk about my father much which is unfortunate because of the Nkrumah overthrow. My father was the first in many things, but my father was an amazing, remarkable, incredible soldier," she disclosed in an interview on Asaase Radio in 2022.



On the account of Jackie Ankrah some people who were displeased with her comments attacked her for singing the praise of General Ankrah, a military ruler.



In her recent response, she had this to say to critics: “I can’t do anything about who I am, who my parents are, my father is my father, my father is who he was and he is ever going to be in the history of Ghana.”



Jackie in an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz hammered that her father can not be erased from the country's history adding that she prides in herself as the daughter of General Ankrah.



“People have their opinions and you can’t change their opinions but only live your life and do the things God desires of you,” she added.



