Date of 2022 3Music Awards announced

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has announced the set date for the 2022 3Music Awards barely a week after the 2021 edition took place.



Sadiq shared that preparation for the award scheme takes about 8 months to a year before the final event comes to play.



Speaking to Y97.9FM’s Nana Quasi-Wusu on the ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ show, Sadiq revealed: “We are always thinking of what to do next year. We have actually set the date for next year which is 6th March, 2022 and we will begin to work towards that as well”.



Commenting on the just-ended 2021 3Music Awards that has got many people talking, the CEO revealed that their view of the awards may completely be different from the public because of the technical hitches they may witness at the blind side of the public.



Thus, these problems they encounter always pushes them to do better.



The 2021 3Music Awards that took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on the 27th of March, 2021 saw many Ghanaians impressed with the stage setup and creativity of organizers who put up a great virtual show.



Highlife and Afrobeat Act KiDi won the coveted ‘Artiste of the Year’ award of the night.