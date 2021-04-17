Date Rush gave me more followers on YouTube – Ray Cupid

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Date Rush ‘playboy’ Ray Cupid said that his Date Rush fame boosted his YouTube channel.



Raymond Osei of DateRush season4 said that, although his youtube following has significantly increased. His main objective for coming on the show was to find love. As a budding actor, he had 266 followers before the show, and now he has over 4,000 subscribers from his page.



Ray said he came on the show to connect with someone who would help him grow and become a better man. And he is happy that Cecelia fitted perfectly into the role.



Speaking on the controversial ring he gave Cecelia, Ray said it was genuinely a gift which unfortunately got blown out of proportion. But they have been able to trash their difference, and everything is well.



As for his fame on DateRush, he said that nobody goes on TV and leaves the same.