Date Me Again: Meet the director and cast of ROBDYS Productions much-anticipated stage play

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: ROBDYS Productions

The first-ever stage play coming from the stables of ROBDYS Productions is gaining massive traction and buzz both on social and traditional media.



The play which is written by the CEO of ROBDYS Productions who doubles as a director and producer, Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey, would be directed by Ato Ghartey and is set to take place at the National Theatre in Accra on Friday, February 10, 2023.



Due to the expected turnout, the makers of the play have decided to stage the play twice on the same day: 5 pm and 8 pm.



The stage play aims at exploring relationships and how partners must learn to compromise so as to live in harmony.



ROBDYS Productions understood the assignment and assembled a cast that would deliver the play together with its lessons to perfection.



Director’s corner



Emmanuel Ato Ghartey is an RTP award-winning self-motivated hardworking, conscientious, and consummate stage and television actor with well over two decades of experience in directing, public speaking, events hosting and management, artiste coaching, and character development.



He brings to the field of the creative and performing arts a great spirit of a team player and is gifted with immense enthusiasm and versatility with a listening and persuasive aura. One of the nation's finest stage and television actors who by his creative skill and intelligence has won the admiration of both local and international audiences, drawing him into the membership of the Federation of International Actors (FIA).



He is highly respected and adored by his compatriots due to his readiness to share his rich vein of knowledge and experience acquired over a period of two decades without prejudice. An exceptional host of many corporate events with a unique style of calmness in delivery and a proud member of the Ghana Actors Guild.



Ato Ghartey has directed well over 20 plays and currently has under his belt as a creative director of the following plays: "Take Me to the Altar", "Ananse and the 7 Virgins", "Prison Graduates" and “Once Upon a Time in Lagos" (all written by the legendary Efo Kodzo Mawugbe).



He also assisted in directing a play under Yadah Productions titled “Red Light”.



He is the director of one of the world’s most hilarious plays "Run for Your Wife" written by renowned American playwright, Ray Cooney. A play that is currently showing in various theatres within the metropolis of Accra and Tema and has been recognized as one of Ghana's top 50 events for the year 2022.



Today, Emmanuel Ato Ghartey is currently being celebrated as the creative director behind the scenes of ROBDYS Productions ‘Date Me Again’ written by one of Ghana’s finest female sensational writers - Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey.



Meet the cast



Prince Amoabeng, popularly known as Jeneral Ntatia, is an award-winning actor and a stand-up comedian. He is a theatre practitioner and has performed both at home and abroad notably in Mali, Ivory Coast, Germany, Amsterdam, etc. His dream is to see a lot of talents grow and make our entertainment industry better. He plays the role of Slick in Date Me Again.



Mavis Yayra Amuzu is a telesales executive, actress, and voiceover artist with over 8 years of experience in acting. She has had awesome opportunities to work on projects in stage productions, television, and radio commercials, and with production houses such as Anod's Communication, Perez Theatre Act, STN Media Consult, and now ROBDYS Production. She is working hard to become successful in the stage industry, film, radio, and beyond. Mavis plays Kekeli in the stage play Date Me Again.



Nana Prempeh Yeboah-Afari Jnr. is a young multifaceted creative artist. He’s an actor, photographer, DJ, and host. The aforementioned skills were brought to light during his senior high days at St. Augustine’s College where he doubled as the Entertainment Prefect and Drama President.



He was also the choreography and drama director for Mass Drama in KNUST. He’s been on stage with notable names such as Adjetey Annan, Fiifi Coleman, Clemento Suarez, Naa Ashorkor, to mention a few. His dream is to be a global icon in various creative fields. He plays the role of Afotey in Date Me Again.



Gadede Aku Segbefia is a performer with the Ghana Drama Company, Abibigroma, a resident company at the National Theater of Ghana. With over 10 years of experience in acting, she has worked on projects in both film, television, stage, radio, and commercials. She aims to become a beacon in the film, television, and stage industry both on the local and international fronts. She plays Asantewaa.



Louis SK Apetor is a content creator, stage and screen actor, voiceover artiste, TV presenter with Precious TV, and communication personnel with Glovo Ghana. Louis is a Diploma holder in Journalism and Mass Communication from GH Media School and currently pursuing a BA in Strategic Communication with Africa University College of Communication.



Louis is involved in some major stage plays like Pastor Sacramento, After Sunset, and Achop the Preacher all staged at the Perez Dome, LandLord Saga at Legon Drama Studios, Atonement at the National Theatre, Skirt & Suit at the Nat Hall, and the current production dubbed Date Me Again at the National Theatre. He is Kojo in Date Me Again.



About Tickets



Tickets to the stage play are going for GHc 100 cedis for single and GHC180 for double.



Hotlines for tickets: 0244116476 or 0271440180



Mobile App: You can find the event on mobile app Cityloop by eGotickets



Dialing Shortcode *713*33*44#





Website https: https://egtks.com/e/36709



Or on WhatsApp by sending #44# to WhatsApp number (233) 242-426-427 and follow the prompt.



About ROBDYS Productions



ROBDYS Productions, spearheaded by Rebecca Amerley Quartey, is an audio-visual startup based on mainly entertainment in Ghana and specifically focused on writing plays, movie and series’ scripts as well as has a team of young directors who have worked on many projects.



The team at RODBYS Productions is made up of young creatives who are determined to work hard to promote the main objective of the company.