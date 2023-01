Darkovibes escapes death in an accident

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, known professionally as Darkovibes, is thankful for his life after surviving a ghastly accident.



Though details of the crash remains sketchy, the musician revealed the incident happened on the Tema-Accra motorway.



He was reportedly dodging potholes on the stretch when he bumped into one and burst his tyre.



He shared a video of his badly damaged saloon car which had it’s right tyre completely shattered.



“It was a very close one,” he tweeted as he called on the necessary authorities to fix the deathtrap road.



Meanwhile, two persons reportedly lost their lives on the same stretch yesterday when a driver lost control and crashed into an articulator truck.