Danita Akosua Yeboah explains why she chose ‘Afronitaa’ as her stage name

The talented Ghanaian female dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, known in the showbiz circle as Afronitaa has shared why she chose Afronitaa as her stage name.



During an interaction on Onua Tv’s Onua time with McBrown, the dancer who was among the guests who made appearances on the show stated that the name came about due to her aim of projecting Africa’s culture for it to gain worldwide recognition.



She added that Africa is blessed with rich cultures thus she thinks it is about time such rich cultures are projected for the world to see.



“With my dancing career, my main aim is to put Africa out there. That is one reason why my name is Afronitaa. I want other people to know about the African culture. They should know that if they think of Africa, they should think of Africa; they should think of Afronitaa”.



Going forward, the dancer also mentioned that one thing she would want to achieve is to establish a dancing school for children in Ghana.



“Also, one of my other aims is to start a dance school for children in Ghana. Because I love children and I think it is from my mother”, she added.



Afronitaa ventured into dancing shortly after she completed Junior High School and for about five years of dancing, she has won the hearts of many Ghanaians as a result of her perseverance and hard work.



Afronitaa, whose works are being appreciated in the entertainment industry has landed gigs to feature in music videos, perform on bigger platforms, and also make appearances in commercials by some top brands in Ghana.



