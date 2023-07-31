DanieltheVictor out with new song 'Born of God'

Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The wait is finally over as gospel singer, Daniel Victor Nartey who goes by the stage name DanielTheVictor, has released his latest song titled, "Born of God".



The faith-stirring song released on July 24, 2023, reminds every child of God of the victory and dominion God has given them over circumstances.



The song produced by Elormbeats samples elements from Afrofusion and South African genre "Amapiano" making it one music enthusiasts of all generations can dance to.



The drums and bass are driving, and the piano and synths add a touch of elegance to DanielTheVictor's soulful and expressive vocals.



DanielTheVictor made his entrance into the gospel music scene in 2019 with his debut single ‘You Are Worthy” and his latest song "Born of God" is a great example of his matchless talent.



He is known for his uplifting lyrics, his music is a blend of traditional gospel and modern Afrobeats, hence appealing to a wide range of listeners.



If you’re down and looking for true inspiration from God, "Born of God" is a song that will be sure to put a smile on your face.



Enjoy “Born of God” in the video below.



