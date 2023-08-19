Daniel Jeddman set to release new song titled 'Sacrifice'

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: Deiu Media Ghana

African Gospel Giant, Daniel Jeddman is set to present to the world a beautiful gift from his new song, ‘Sacrifice’ on September 15, 2023, mixed and mastered by Kaywa Beats.



“Focus on your journey with passion, determination, and happiness. See, Abel did nothing but hatred from his brother for nothing” … declares Jeddman in one of his hotlines (lyrics) in the song.



“The message is pretty simple. We seem to be in a world of hatred, jealousy, backbiting, and backstabbing instead of loving each other, supporting each other, and focusing on our journeys with passion, determination, and happiness.”, Jeddman reemphasized.



Jeddman rightly said God gave him the song to bridge the gap between believers and unbelievers.



“It’s a song for everyone, there’s no special group of people to consume it. God is love for all and at times, His message comes for all”, he said.



He further explained that the song is inspired by the first book of Moses, Genesis 4:1-16, where Cain lured and killed his younger twin brother Abel because of envy and jealousy of his (Abel’s) sacrifice to the Lord.

The cover design of the song will send strong signals into your veins and spins.



The anticipation of the song is huge. Many around the world are looking forward to this mind-blowing song likened to Gospel R&B/Rap kind of vibe. Daniel Jeddman is known for his unique passionate attitude and the divine presence he carries in his voice. But he then seems to have a lot more genres we are yet to discover.



To add to this, a leak of the song came out, others were heard saying Jeddman might have gotten inspired by Sisqó’s (American R&B/Rap Singer) song ‘Thong Songs’, of which he denied the allegations.



Jeddman has a strong multitalented demeanor the world should watch out for. He’s one kind of unapologetic Jesus freak!



“Sacrifice has a strong message to the world.” Daniel Jeddman said.



He is also looking forward to meeting investors in music who are willing to work with him on several projects.



Daniel Jeddman’s last release in 2022, ‘Favour’ featured Ghana’s VGMA winner and Grammy Recording Academy Member, MOG Music.



“Being an Independent Artist is not a joke, you have to clear every bill yourself and still feed your audience with the message from heaven. It only takes divine grace to build that maturity level of progress… Daniel Jeddman said in an interview.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







