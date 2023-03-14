Daniel Jeddman makes a public announcement concerning his new projects this year

Music of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: Daniel Jeddman

Daniel Jeddman released his first ever album Angels in 2016, second successful album in 2018, and released 3 other albums including “Hye Me Ma”, “Your Grace" and “Favour” with K. Anani, Sylvia Boakye, and the multiple VGMA award winner MOG Music respectively.



Jeddman has promised to continue his successful journey of music and theology as far as the things of God are concerned. He made it clear that he’s releasing “Sacrifice”, a single project which constructively criticize envy, jealousy, and hatred in the world.



“It’s a kind of song which will bring a hard groove to the people, keep them dancing to the glory of God and renew their minds at the same time," he emphasized.



He assured listeners, Kaywa Beats (Highly Spiritual) will be producing the song as he did for Favour.



Why “Put God First” and “Sacrifice”?



Secondly, he explained why the book “Put God First” should be in the minds of the masses. He said in recent times, many people seem to be in a haste to accomplish so many things but forget about Matthew 6:33, which says, “seek ye first the kingdom of God and it’s righteous and all other things shall be added unto it”.



Daniel Jeddman wants to help readers learn to appreciate God in all things and to put him first in every situation. He admitted his voluminous book will be out very soon this year. And that beloved readers and fans should expect updates on his Official Facebook Page.











