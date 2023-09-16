Dancers push hit songs for artistes, we deserve to be awarded as well - Incredible Zigi

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dance artiste and choreographer, Amofa Michael, also known as Incredible Zigi has called for dancers to be recognized at music award ceremonies as they are crucial to the popularity of songs.



Disclosing this via a social media post, Incredible Zigi indicated that many hit songs owe their success to the hard work of dancers who promote the music on social media as many artistes themselves are not as active in promoting their songs.



Thus, he believes dancers deserve to be given the needed recognition as well.



“Most of the songs that hit are tailored by us. It's like the artists are sleeping somewhere, while we push the songs on social media. Therefore, we [dancers] deserve to be awarded in music award schemes.



“We don't have to be in the shadows while the musicians are praised. What happens to us who push or blow the songs? We deserve to be recognized,” he said.



This call for recognition comes as part of a broader conversation about the music industry and the different roles that contribute to a song's success.



While artists are usually the faces of songs, there are many behind-the-scenes individuals, including dancers, who work tirelessly to ensure the music reaches a wider audience.



