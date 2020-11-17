Dancehall act Kaakie welcomes baby girl

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Source: GH Base
Popular dancehall act Kaakie who gave us hits like Too Much, Toffee, and many others are said to have put to bed a bouncing baby girl.
The dancehall act took a break from the music scene to concentrate on her nursing career some years back which hurt most of her fans and music lovers.
A few months ago the dancehall act got married beautifully to her now-husband and it was a ceremony that took over the news in the country.
According to blogger GH Kwaku, the dancehall act has welcomed a beautiful baby girl, a post he made on his Instagram page and congratulated the singer as well.
Post below;
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.