Dancehall Queen: Aklerh out with much-anticipated EP

Music of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated EP, “Dancehall Queen,” from the versatile musician Aklerh, is officially released.



Featuring a dynamic fusion of Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats, this six-track EP is set to captivate audiences with its unique style and infectious rhythms.



Produced by the renowned Cashtwo and Jeph Green, “Dancehall Queen” showcases Aklerh’s mastery of her craft and her ability to effortlessly blend different musical genres.



Each track on the EP offers a fresh perspective, reflecting Aklerh’s diverse influences and experiences.



One notable collaboration on the EP is track two, which features the talented artists Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble. Their contributions add depth and richness to the EP, creating an unforgettable listening experience.



Other tracks on the EP that will keep listeners and music lovers hooked include the title track, "Dancehall Queen," as well as "Odo," "Bra (Gbodom)," "Kingman Ting," and "Body Good" featuring Yaw Grey.



When asked about the inspiration behind the EP, Aklerh explained, “The title, ‘Dancehall Queen,’ represents my ability to seamlessly transition from my everyday persona to my bold and expressive self in the Reggae/Dancehall space.”



With the release of “Dancehall Queen,” Aklerh aims to reach a wider audience and spread joy through her music.



“I hope this EP resonates with listeners and brings them happiness,” she said.



“Personally, it’s a significant milestone in my career, and professionally, I’m excited to see where this journey takes me,” Aklerh added. “Dancehall Queen” is a masterpiece, and each song on the EP tells a unique story, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the evolving world of Aklerh’s music.



The debut EP of the “Labadi Gyal” is currently available on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Aklerh’s music firsthand by clicking the link below to stream the songs and enjoy the classic tunes produced.



About Aklerh:



Aklerh, known in private life as Zebulun Aklerh Ocansey, is a talented musician known for her versatile style and captivating performances.



With a passion for blending different musical genres, she has quickly established herself as a rising star in the music industry. She is known for her exceptional reggae and dancehall songs, which are her favourite genres of music, but she also delivers effortlessly when she does Afrobeats.



Prior to the release of this EP, she was making waves in the music space with songs like “Born Rich,” which is a favourite of many TikTokers and other social media users in Ghana. Aklerh also has songs like “Only You,” “Labadi Gyal,” and a few others.



